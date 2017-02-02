I-65 northbound traffic blocked near Falkville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FALKVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Interstate 65 is blocked due to an 18-wheeler wreck near mile maker 318.

Falkville police say a truck wrecked on the overpass near the Lacon exit. No one was injured.

Northbound traffic is blocked and being diverted to the 318 exit.

