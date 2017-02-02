Proponent says C&D landfill is cost-effective way to close old Marshall County landfill

A request is being made to the Marshall County Commission to allow a construction and debris landfill at the site of a controversial garbage landfill closed years ago.

It's got some in the community concerned, but those making the request say they shouldn't be.

Company officials say residents should be concerned now, but if approved, they plan to fix what's wrong.

The old Bishop Landfill on Pleasant Grove Cutoff Road has been closed for years. But officials wanting to put a C&D landfill there say the landfill was never properly closed.

Garrett Gamble said open garbage lies beyond the dirt embankment because of it. He said they want to use construction and debris as a filler to help property cover the landfill so that it can be maintained and monitored for a 30-year period. That will require county and state permit approval.

Gamble feels it's a safety issue.

“A C&D landfill operation is needed as the only financial feasible way to close it out. If we didn't have that landfill over there opened as a C&D operation, the post closure costs, which are estimated upwards of $4 million, could be borne by the taxpayers,” Gamble said.

A public hearing is set for the issue at the Marshall County Courthouse on March 6 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Public hearing set for proposed Marshall County landfill

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48