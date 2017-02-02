Limestone Co. Career Tech Center gives boost into workforce

Have you checked out the cost of a college tuition lately? In a word: astronomical. In another word: impossible.

Many just can't afford it. Others take out huge loans.

There's one school system here in the Valley with the largest tech center in the state that's working to help its students’ efforts in the classroom pay off, literally.

Take 17-year old Shylo Hunter. He’s being taught at the Limestone County Career Technical Center. And when he graduates in May, he plans to have enough certificates to be a master mechanic and make a lot of money right out of high school.

Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk said 18-year-olds with an associate degree can make between $50,000 to $70,000 per year.

Sisk is quite proud of this program, as well he should be. With a combined effort from school leaders, community leaders, local businesses and local colleges, this career center has become something of a super school. In fact, they'll be expanding into the Owens Elementary School building when it's vacated in the spring. Top-notch facilities plus top-notch training add up to a top-notch opportunity for students in this area.

"We're producing kids with real life skills that can enter the workforce without encumbering their families with hundreds of thousands of dollars in college debt,” said Sisk.

We're talking about everything from automotive, electrical and welding to health services, teaching, and even engineering.

Those who want to pursue a degree at a two- or four-year college can also benefit with advanced classes to save time and money.

"What we're trying to do is create a situation where as many of those college credits can be earned in high school,” said Sisk.

For many, including Hunter, this is not only a life changer. It's a life saver. He admits he's been in and out of trouble but has finally found his way.

"If it wasn't for this program, I don't know where I'd be. Probably a high school dropout or worse than that,” Hunter said.

Now he has a future. He has hope of getting a job right out of high school. Instead of spending money, he'll be making a living and making a difference.

"Find a skill you like and know you can make a good living and support yourself and family,” he said.

Sisk said that according to the data he's seen, 80 percent of the jobs in our country require a two-year college degree or less.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48