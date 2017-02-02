Victim identified in cold case homicide in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the start of a cold case homicide Investigation.

The investigation is based on the discovery of human remains on Southard Road in Gurley on Oct. 23, 2011. The remains were initially discovered by people living in that area who then notified the sheriff’s office. Investigators responded and took possession of the remains to begin the identification process.

They ran several forensic analysis techniques to identify the victim's race, gender and age. After this process was complete, it was discovered that a missing person’s report filed with the Huntsville Police Department on April 10, 2010 closely matched the description that was received from the forensic analysis.

Based on this analysis and the physical description on the missing person report, DNA samples from family members of the missing person were submitted to the University of North Texas.

On Thursday, the sheriff office announced that the analysis confirmed that the remains were that of Adan Enrique Medrano, born in 1981.

Deputies are requesting that anybody having contact with Medrano during the period of time he disappeared to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to assist with this investigation.

Medrano was last seen leaving his place of employment at C&K Roofing. His vehicle was later found in Stevenson. Authorities searched the area but did not find any information leading to his whereabouts at the time.

