Madison County man charged with child sex abuse

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on child sexual abuse charges.

Jerry Walter Jenkins, 62, was arrested on Jan. 25 on four counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

His bond is set at $240,000.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is in the process of investigating additional charges of child pornography and production of child pornography.

Investigators ask that anyone who feels that there was inappropriate or unauthorized contact with Jenkins in the area of Mooresmill and Kennette Circle to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820 or investigator Nash at 256-533-8844.

