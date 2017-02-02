2 Limestone County men arrested on rape charges

Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on rape charges.

Stacy Lee Clinard, 39, of Elkmont is charged with rape, incest, and sodomy for sexual acts with a juvenile female relative.

Justin DeWayne Griffin, 23, of Athens is charged with two counts of rape with possible additional charges pending.

Deputies tell us on January 27, three juvenile females reported alleged sexual abuses by Griffin against them spanning from 2014 to 2016. While interviewing the victims, one of them also told investigators of alleged of sexual abuse by Clinard, who is a relative of the victim.

Griffin and Clinard both confessed to alleged sexual acts when they were interviewed.

Both are being held in the Limestone County Jail on $50,000 bond each.

