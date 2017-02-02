Cyn Shea’s Famous White-House Chicken Chili

The first 8 years of our company operated in a small kitchen just off the square of Fayetteville, TN in the basement of a 200-year-old building. At that time, Congressman Van Hilleary (1995-2002) would return from Washington, DC and order our Chili by the gallons to store it in the freezer, ready and available for late night meals. We began to call our white chili recipe, the White-House Chicken Chili

Yield: 6-8 servings

Ingredients

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 large onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 cups cooked chicken, pulled or chopped

3 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon dried basil leaves

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

2 cans (16 oz each) great northern beans, undrained

Directions

Melt butter in large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and garlic to butter, stirring

until onion is tender.

Stir in remaining ingredients. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Serve with Corn Tortilla Chips or Cornbread.

