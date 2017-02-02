Huntsville police need help finding missing man

Investigators with Huntsville police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing man.

Police say 26-year-old Elza Biser was last heard from by his family in late December. He was reported to be somewhere in the Huntsville area.

Biser is 5’10” and weighs about 150 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

At this time, police don't know if he was traveling in a car and don't have a clothing description.

If anyone knows of Biser’s whereabouts they are asked to contact Huntsville police.

