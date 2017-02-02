Morning Headlines: Crowds gathered on Gobbler's Knob for Groundhog Day forecast

Crowds gathered on Gobbler's Knob for Groundhog Day forecast

The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise, just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Delaware inmates release 2, still hold 2 hostages at prison

Authorities negotiated into the evening for the release of the last two of four corrections department workers taken hostage by inmates at a Delaware prison.Inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna told a local newspaper that concerns about their treatment and the leadership of the United States had prompted their actions Wednesday.

Morning showers and cooler temperatures

Spotty light rain may dot your windshield this morning as showers push south ahead of a cold front. The chance for rain will drop off after the lunch hour. We’ll stay cloudy today with highs around 50°. It is doubtful both Sand Mountain Sam and Punxsutawney Phil see their shadows. Temperatures will drop off quickly tonight, and we’ll fall into the middle 30s.

