Hispanic leaders to ask mayor to declare Huntsville a 'welcoming city'

Leaders of Huntsville's Hispanic community are panning to ask Mayor Tommy Battle to make Huntsville a "welcoming city" for undocumented immigr ants.

On Wednesday, the Hispanic-Latino Advisory Council announced their plans to ask Battle to do what the city of Birmingham has already done and declare Huntsville a "welcoming city" for undocumented immigr ants.

“I am not demanding a sanctuary city,” said Rosa Toussaint-Ortiz. “What I am demanding is a welcoming city, a city that will be fair and just to people.”

After two executive orders from President Donald Trump in the past week cracking down on illegal immigr ants and cities that plan on harboring them, Toussaint-Ortiz said she's begun the process of requesting a meeting with Battle.

She said Huntsville has a large Hispanic community. She said there are many undocumented immigr ants within that community, and they deserve the chance at a bright future just like so many other immigr ants before them.

She said Battle has been very good to the Hispanic community in the past when dealing with the 2011 Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, which was an anti-illegal immigration bill.

"Back with the HB 56 situation, our mayor was very kind to us to our community, so I'm very hopeful that it will continue that way,” said Toussaint-Ortiz.

But Congressman Mo Brooks said deporting each and every illegal immigr ant is a win for every other American.

"Every person who is in America illegally that we deport gives American citizens one of two benefits. Either we reduce the welfare cost of that person who is illegally in the United States of America, or we open up a job opportunity and higher wages for struggling American families if that person, illegal alien, held a job," said Brooks.

Brooks believes Huntsville will not declare themselves a sanctuary city.

“Hopefully they are smart enough, and I believe they are smart enough, to not intentionally violate federal law. Historically, Huntsville has had great respect for federal law, and I would anticipate that that great respect would continue,” said Brooks.

When asked for comment, Battle's office said they “have no plans to become a sanctuary city at this time.”

