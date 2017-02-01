JCPenney liquidation sale leads Huntsville woman to lost class ring

Nineteen years ago, a Huntsville woman ordered a class ring after graduating high school. She never received it, but she moved on and eventually forgot about it.

That changed last week when Huntsville resident Sandy Craig bought a filing cabinet at JCPenny's liquidation sale.

“When they announced they were going out of business and they were selling their equipment, I decided I wanted a five-drawer filing cabinet," Craig said.

When she got it home, she cleaned the cabinet up and found something unexpected.

“There was a little felt jewelry bag. I opened it and there was a class ring from Butler High School. On one side, it said 'Butler ‘98' and on one side it said

'Ashley.' It became our mission that day to find her," she said.

Craig and her husband, Billy, took the few clues they had and headed to the public library where they searched through old Butler yearbooks.

"I thought ‘wouldn't it be so great if we could find this young lady?’ And we did," said Craig.

That young lady is Ashley Jones.

"Last week, I received a message via Facebook from a Sandy Craig,” she told WAFF 48. “She left me a message to let me know she found my class ring. I thought it was a hoax because I couldn't remember ever having a class ring."

But Jones called her mom who reminded her they did indeed order one through JCPenney. It just never came in.

"When she told me how she came to get the ring by buying the cabinet from JCPenney, I was in shock," she said. "This ring has been in a drawer for 19 years. What are the odds?"

It resulted in a reunion with a ring and an unlikely friendship.

"I greatly appreciate it. I feel a special connection to them. I thank them for being good-hearted people to go out of their way to do that for me," Jones said.

