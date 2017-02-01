Lauderdale County man charged with attempted murder of mother

A Lauderdale County man is in jail on an attempted murder charge after authorities say he shot his mother Wednesday night.

Lee Martin Jr. is being held on a $50,000.00 bond for attempted murder after Lauderdale County authorities responded to a shooting in the 100 block of County Road 412 in the Center Star Community.

Investigators say the incident later turned into a standoff with police which lasted a little over an hour long. Martin's mother was rushed to ECM hospital. One man is in custody and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

The neighbors tell us they heard a knock on their door and the 14-year-old next-door-neighbor said his father had a gun and was threatening to shoot his grandmother and to call 911. They kept in regular contact with dispatch until SWAT came to safely take them away from the active scene.

Troy Rogers, who called 911, says he is impressed by the son's maturity and courage to find help during such a dangerous situation.

"And I went outside and I heard a scream, just a real short intermittent scream and then two gunshots, in fast succession maybe five or six seconds apart and so instantly I came right back in and locked the doors. I told my wife to get away from the front door, shut the lights out and don't answer anything and we are staying in here until we hear other news," said Rogers.

"But the hero in all of this is Connor because he is the one who came over and alerted us to it. He perhaps saved several lives tonight and saved his own life and certainly saved his grandmother's life and saved his dad's life tonight in the matter of speaking but I think by acting fast further violence was prevented and perhaps a tragedy of greater magnitude was avoided," said Rogers.

Martin said nothing when he stumbled into the courtroom facing attempted murder charge Thursday.

"He had been drinking, you could smell alcohol on his breath and he never really gave us a statement," said Chief Deputy Richard Richey.

Drinking is what officers said started the argument with his mother.

"He pointed the gun at her head and told her to close her eyes he said I'm going to kill you," Richey said.

This is after police said he shot once at her leg.

"They exchanged some words or exchanged back and forth and he ended up handing her the gun and saying will you just shoot me and in which time she was able to take the gun herself and get outside."

She then shot two rounds on the ground to empty the gun before she drove herself to law enforcement. Police from Killen, Rogersville, Florence and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office were surrounding her home thanks to her 14-year-old grandson running to find help.

"I think it was a protective instinct to not only take care of himself but first and foremost his grandmother kicked in and he sensed the danger and I think he was able to make a determination that it wasn't just talk and he came right to us," said Rogers.

Rogers called 911 but said it took a lot of courage to do what Connor did.

"We don't give enough credit to our youth and to see the kind of actions and the decisions that he made to protect his family at one of the most critical times in his life I'm sure a night he'll never forget,” Rogers said. “To me it’s amazing and I'm proud of him, I think a greater tragedy was averted."

