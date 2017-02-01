Crime Stoppers: Shopping with stolen wallet

Police say this man stole a wallet and used it to buy groceries at Walmart. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

What would you do if you found someone's wallet left behind in a shopping cart? It would nice to think that it would be turned in to lost and found. But sadly, in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, it became a case of lost and stolen.

The victim took her groceries out of the cart and walked out of the Walmart on Madison Boulevard on Aug. 1. That’s when a man wearing a gray T-shirt, camo shorts and flip flops walked in, saw the wallet and walked off with the cart and the wallet.

A little later, he's seen on surveillance video pushing out a cart full of groceries. We do get a pretty good look at him as he's leaving the store.

Do you have any idea who this opportunistic thief is? If you do, there’s up to $1,000 in reward money. That would buy a lot of groceries.

Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or you can text or e-mail your anonymous tips. To see how to do that, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

