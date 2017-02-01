Groups exchange gunfire near Huntsville gas station, police say

Huntsville police say two groups shot at each other near Citgo on Patton Road. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are investigating an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night.

Police say two groups started shooting at each other shortly after 7 p.m. No one was injured.

A bullet struck a passing vehicle but the woman inside wasn't hurt.

There were two scenes. One was at the Citgo gas station on Patton Road. The other was across the street at C&S Fuels.

No arrests have been announced.

Police are still investigating.

