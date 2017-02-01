Disabled athletes teach wheelchair basketball at James Clemens

Teachers, students and coaches got a firsthand demonstration of wheelchair athletics at James Clemens High School this week.

The UAH Chargers’ National Wheelchair Basketball Association team wanted to show them how they play the sport.

Wheelchair athlete Sarah Switzer said they want to spread a positive message that physically disabled athletes can get in the game. They hope more physically challenged youth athletes around north Alabama will join the action.

The demonstration was thanks in part to a grant for the NWBA’s Academic All-American Program.

