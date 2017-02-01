Man injured in Muscle Shoals house fire

An early morning house fire in the Shoals sent one person to the hospital.

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire at the home on the 1000 block of Courtland Avenue.

The victim's relatives said their uncle had broken his bedroom window trying to crawl out when fire crews arrived at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Family members said he's recovering at Helen Keller Hospital and being treated for smoke inhalation and cuts from the window.

The homeowner and family didn’t know who called 911 and were out asking neighbors.

Muscle Shoals Fire Marshal Greg Kennedy said the blaze was contained to the bedroom and just took a couple of minutes to put out after they rescued the man.

Muscle Shoals police were also called, but they have said there is nothing criminal about the fire.

The fire marshal’s office will continue to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48