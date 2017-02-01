New Madison City Superintendent gets praise from his former principal

Long-time north Alabama educator Robby Parker begins his term as Madison City Schools Superintendent today.



For over a decade, Parker taught several courses at Bob Jones, as well as coaching baseball and football, before joining the administrative staff as vice principal. He then served as principal at Discovery Middle School from 2002 until 2005 and principal at Bob Jones from 2005 until 2015.

He has been assistant superintendent of Madison City Schools for the past year and a half.

Former Madison County Superintendent Billy Broadway was principal at Bob Jones High school from 1988 until 1995 and Mr. Parker was his very first hire.



Here is the full story from Principal Broadway on the day he hired Parker:

We went back to the original Bob Jones High School and spoke with former principal Broadway about first impression of Parker and the special connection he has maintained with kids in Madison throughout the years.

Mr. Broadway wanted to wish Robby all the best on his first day today. He made this statement:

I’m just so excited that the city of Madison Board of Education has chosen Robby to be their next superintendent, because they can’t go wrong with him. I can assure you. He’s a wonderful individual and a wonderful educator.



