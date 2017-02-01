Your Health: Left ventricular assist device

Madison police have arrested a man in a hit-and-run that happened early Friday.More >>
Madison police have arrested a man in a hit-and-run that happened early Friday.More >>
Former longtime Guntersville girls soccer coach David Barrow, who is spending 30 years behind bars for sex crimes, is asking a judge to throw out his conviction.More >>
Former longtime Guntersville girls soccer coach David Barrow, who is spending 30 years behind bars for sex crimes, is asking a judge to throw out his conviction.More >>
Nearly 12 years after his death, WAFF 48 News has learned the family of fallen Huntsville police officer Daniel Golden will be given his gun.More >>
Nearly 12 years after his death, WAFF 48 News has learned the family of fallen Huntsville police officer Daniel Golden will be given his gun.More >>
A two vehicle wreck in Franklin County has claimed the life of a sophomore at the University of North Alabama.More >>
A two vehicle wreck in Franklin County has claimed the life of a sophomore at the University of North Alabama.More >>
Vintage planes at a Guntersville air museum are on the chopping block Saturday.More >>
Vintage planes at a Guntersville air museum are on the chopping block Saturday.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>