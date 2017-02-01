The Rocket City's Weekend Events

It's another weekend in the Rocket City and that means it's another weekend of fun things to do.

Here's a short list of events you should check out this weekend.

The Huntsville-Madison Library Friends of the Library 25 cent book sale.

915 Monroe St. S.W.

Saturday 4th 9 AM- 5PM

Huntsville Symphony Orchestra's Free Family Concert

Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Von Braun Center

Saturday 4th 11 AM

Lion King Jr. at The Academy for Academics and Arts

4800 Sparkman Drive, Times Vary

Humphrey's bar and grill Super Bowl Party

103 Washington St. NW

Sunday, 5th, 3 PM- until

Drake's Super Sunday Dine and Dash

4800 Whitesburg SE. Ste. 14

Sunday 5th, All Day

