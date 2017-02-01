The Rocket City's Weekend Events - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

The Rocket City's Weekend Events

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
It's another weekend in the Rocket City and that means it's another weekend of fun things to do. 
Here's a short list of events you should check out this weekend. 

The Huntsville-Madison Library Friends of the Library 25 cent book sale. 
915 Monroe St. S.W.
Saturday 4th 9 AM- 5PM 

Huntsville Symphony Orchestra's Free Family Concert 
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Von Braun Center 
Saturday 4th 11 AM 

Lion King Jr. at The Academy for Academics and Arts
4800 Sparkman Drive, Times Vary 

Humphrey's bar and grill Super Bowl Party 
103 Washington St. NW
Sunday, 5th, 3 PM- until 

Drake's Super Sunday Dine and Dash
4800 Whitesburg SE. Ste. 14
Sunday 5th, All Day 

