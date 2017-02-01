Chuy's to open first Huntsville location

The popular Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy's is expanding to the Rocket City.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed its new location at Merchants Square. If the area sounds familiar, that's because the Huntsville city council annexed into the city limits last week and announced multiple new-to-market restaurants were on the way. Chuy's appears to be the first.

RCP Companies is involved in this project too. This is the same firm that brought Whole Foods to Huntsville and is taking on the Madison Square Mall redevelopment.

A Chuy's spokesperson provided the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Nashville and Birmingham have been fantastic markets for us, so Huntsville is naturally where we started to look next. We think it will be another great location for Chuy's. Especially with the NASA connection between Huntsville and Houston, a lot of folks in Huntsville already know us - and we've had a lot of requests over the years to open a Chuy's in Huntsville. The demographics are a good match and the city is growing. Right now we're looking to open in 2018."

A lot still has to happen with this development. A Chuy's spokesperson confirmed they're targeting a 2018 opening date.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48