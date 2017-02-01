Free popcorn at Carmike Cinemas this weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Free popcorn at Carmike Cinemas this weekend

By Matt Chandler, Digital Marketing Director
Source: AMC Theatres Source: AMC Theatres
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A trip to the movies wouldn’t be complete without popcorn.

AMC Theatres is welcoming guests this weekend at all North Alabama Carmike theater locations by providing free popcorn.

Along with free popcorn, you’ll also find great deals on other food and drinks.

February 3 – 5: Free small popcorn

Friday, February 3: $2 hot dogs

Saturday, February 4: $2 candy

Sunday, February 5: $2 small frozen drinks

AMC Theatres acquired Carmike theater locations in 2016.

