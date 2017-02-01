Authorities seized drugs and weapon in Lawrence County drug bust - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Authorities seized drugs and weapon in Lawrence County drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A traffic stop in Lawrence County ends in a big drug seizure.

They seized ICE, marijuana, cocaine and Xanax as well as cash and a handgun. 

Investigators arrested Devron Pope, Antwon Hardin and Calandria Nance all from Huntsville and they are all charged with possession. 

