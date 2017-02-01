1 killed in early morning Colbert County wreck

A single-vehicle crash on Baker Lane on Wednesday morning at 5:30 claimed the life of a Tuscumbia man.

Investigators tell us 54-year-old Stanley Alan Coan was killed when the 2008 Chevrolet HHR he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Coan, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

