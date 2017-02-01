Student stabbed at Ider High School

Nearly 12 years after his death, WAFF 48 News has learned the family of fallen Huntsville police officer Daniel Golden will be given his gun.More >>
Madison police have arrested a man in a hit-and-run that happened early Friday.More >>
Tacos El Paso in Albertville is this week's lowest scoring Kitchen Cops low performer with a 69.More >>
Light rain showers will begin to taper off this evening, but temperatures will remain in the upper 40s.More >>
Decatur police tell us during a burglary, a significant amount of damage was caused to the inside of the dwelling.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.More >>
