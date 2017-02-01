Student stabbed at Ider High School

A student in DeKalb county is recovering after being stabbed by another student at school. It happened Wednesday morning in the gymnasium at Ider High School.

School officials say it involved a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Deputies say the stabbing resulted from an argument between the students. Officials said they're not sure what prompted the incident but believe it was an isolated incident.

The injured juvenile was treated by the nurse and released to the parents. The juvenile is expected to be OK.

The 14-year-old suspect was detained and was transported to juvenile probation office in Fort Payne by the school resource officer. That student has now been suspended from school.

“This is a scary situation to happen at one of our schools. We are glad that the incident was handled quickly and with no other incident. We are thankful to have SRO’s in all of our school in the County and we are also glad that the juvenile is expected to be okay,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

“We will be gathering information. We will work cooperatively with juvenile probation. We'll work cooperatively with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, and once we get everything gathered up, we will take appropriate measures as we see fit,” said DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett.

All the information from the investigation will be turned over to the superintendent, school board members and the juvenile probation office.

