Morning Headlines: Unseasonably warm for one more day

3 dead, 2 injured in Madison County wreck

Madison County authorities confirm a wreck left three people dead and two injured Tuesday afternoon. It was a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Ready Section and Butter and Egg Road shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Trump's secretary of state pick headed for Senate approval

President Donald Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is headed toward Senate confirmation after several Democrats crossed party lines to back the former Exxon Mobil CEO.

Jewish community centers across the US suffer bomb threats

A spate of bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the United States has religious and community leaders concerned. The threats came in three waves last month with the most recent wave happening Tuesday.

Unseasonably warm for one more day

We’re riding the weather rollercoaster again this week – warm to cooler and rainy to stormy and colder. Today will be unseasonably warm with increasing clouds. Highs will climb into the middle 60s. A stray shower is possible by this evening, especially over southern middle TN.

