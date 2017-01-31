Huntsville locals react to Supreme Court nominee

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday evening. Trump called Gorsuch's resume "extraordinary" and "as good as it gets."

WAFF 48 spoke to two men in Huntsville. Each represented a different side of the political spectrum. Regardless of that, both said they're pleased with the pick.

The Rev. James Henderson with the Charismatic Episcopal Church said Tuesday was “a great day for the unborn.”

“There are three or more judges whose retirement is likely within the next two or three years. It's likely President Trump will make two or three more appointments that will absolutely overturn Roe vs. Wade,” Henderson said.

He said he’s watched the number of abortion clinics in Alabama go from 11 to four and believes this appointment will be a step in the right direction to continue that trend.

WAFF 48 also spoke to Clete Wetli, program director for Free2Be’s anti-violence program. Wetli said he is happy with Trump’s decision. He said this is a nominee any Republican president might have chosen, and he has “a great amount of respect” for Gorsuch.

“I’ve disagreed with some of his prior decisions, but I know he comes at it with a very sharp legal mind,” Wetli said. “And he’s not an extremist. All and all on the balance, although he leans conservative, I think people can get behind this nomination."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48