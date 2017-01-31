UNA College of Nursing getting new building

The University of North Alabama College of Nursing is getting a new building.

Professors said the nearly $15 million facility will breathe new life into the nursing program. The old Floyd Hall is the location where the new nursing building will be and is now undergoing asbestos abatement before demolition.

"This is my 11th year now. We've had a dream about getting a new building ever since I've been here, so it’s long overdue and we are just very glad that it's finally happening," said Dean Vicki Pierce of the Anderson College of Nursing.

Pierce said the program has outgrown the one and half floors students are currently in. The new building, named Laura M. Harrison Hall, will more than double the space, providing study rooms, computer labs, basic skills labs and simulation labs to mimic a hospital setting.

"We are going from about 15,000 square feet to around 50,000 square feet. It’s going to be a huge increase in our space." Pierce said.

Students agreed it’s time for an upgrade.

"They need better equipment and more space to teach us and prepare us," said student Daniel Wood.

"So we have to get in groups of three or two sometimes and share clinical experiences and take turns," said student Payton Tanner.

"I’m looking forward to having all the students on one schedule instead of having to split up different students throughout the day and different tests and not have to fight over class time," said nursing major Terence Jones.

Most of the funding came through private donors like the Harrison family and the Anderson Foundation. The remainder of the cost will come from state gr ants.

Construction will likely begin in May. Students will enjoy the new facility in the fall of 2018.

