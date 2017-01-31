New superintendent hopes to bring innovation, interactivity to Huntsville City Schools

Matthew Akin in the new superintendent of Huntsville City Schools. (Source: WAFF)

Once a contract is completed, Huntsville City Schools’ new superintendent says he's ready to go to work.

The Huntsville city school board approved Matthew Akin as the superintendent Monday night.

READ MORE: Matthew Akin named Huntsville City Schools superintendent

He comes Piedmont, where he's served as their superintendent for the last 14 years.

Akin said he's been successful in changing a small district. And with his background in technology, he says he's looking forward to changing a large one for the better.

Akin said excitement is what came to mind after being selected as Huntsville's new school superintendent.

He's known the value of technology for more than 20 years.

"So I started teaching an Anniston High School in 1991. I taught computer science, AP computer science," Akin said.

Piedmont was once a textile-based community. Akin said he's worked to change that with technology so they can compete. That, he said, is his attraction for Huntsville.

"Huntsville is the innovative, innovation capitol of Alabama and that's something I want to be a part of," he said.

But can someone from such a small place run a much larger one? Akin believes it's a positive trait.

"The advantage I have is that in a small district my hands are, I have to be, involved in everything, whether it's finance or curriculum or technology," said Akin.

He believes a good morale is key to a good school system and wants to be an interactive superintendent.

"Showing teachers, showing parents, most importantly, showing kids that you care. It's hard to show people you care from sitting behind the desk," he said.

Akin said he's busy wrapping up things in Piedmont and hopes to get started in Huntsville in early to mid-March.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48