A portion of Big Spring Park will open soon

Construction crews are halfway complete with the 2-million-dollar improvement project at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville.

The park closed for construction is August and crews are opening the east portion of the park in a few days.

The east side of the park is located on Church Street.

Huntsville City Administrator, John Hamilton, said park-goers will notice a big difference when the east section of the park opens.

"You can see there's a whole new sea wall which is the main reason for the renovations but also you'll see all the new sidewalks and the retention wall and things," said Hamilton. "You'll see additional trees in places where we didn't have them before. For events and things that people want to use the park they'll be a lot better infrastructure to support their events. bettering lighting and things like that. "

Hamilton said the project is on schedule and should be complete by the end of April.

The new renovations will debut during the Panoply Arts Festival.

