AG: Western Union settles fraud claims with AL consumers

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange has announced a settlement with the Western Union Co. to bring approximately $7,865,024 in refunds for Alabama consumers.

The settlement resolves a multistate investigation that focused on complaints of consumers who used Western Union’s wire transfer service to send money to third parties involved in schemes to defraud consumers. In addition to Alabama, 48 states and the District of Columbia participated in this settlement.

The settlement requires Western Union to develop a comprehensive anti-fraud program to help detect and prevent incidents where consumers who have been the victims of fraud use Western Union to wire money to scam artists. The company must also put this plan into action.Western Union has agreed to evaluate and update the program as warranted.

That anti-fraud program includes the following elements:

Anti-fraud warnings on send forms that consumers use to wire money

Mandatory and appropriate training and education for Western Union’s agents about fraud-induced wire transfers

Heightened anti-fraud procedures when warranted by circumstances such as increased fraud complaints

Due diligence checks on Western Union agents who process money transfers

Monitoring of Western Union agent activity related to prevention of fraud-induced money transfers

Prompt and appropriate disciplinary action against Western Union agents who fail to follow required protocols concerning anti-fraud measures

Western Union also has agreed to pay a total of $5 million to the states for the states’ costs and fees. In addition to this settlement with the states, Western Union settled claims related to fraud-induced transfers with the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice that were announced on Jan. 19.

As part of those related settlements, Western Union has agreed to pay $586 million to a fund that the Department of Justice will administer to provide refunds to victims of fraud-induced wire transfers nationwide, including Alabama victims.

More than 7,624 complaints from Alabama consumers have been filed with Western Union. Eligible consumers are those who were victimized between Jan. 1, 2004, and Aug. 30, 2015.

A total amount of $7,865,024 or more in refunds will be returned to Alabama consumers. The individual amounts will depend upon the circumstances of each case.

Strange commended those involved in bringing this matter to a successful conclusion, noting Assistant Attorney General Noel Barnes of his Consumer Interest Division.

Strange released the following statement Tuesday:

This settlement is expected to return more than $7.8 million in refunds to Alabama consumers, and requires Western Union to make substantive reforms that will make consumers safer. The best way to fight this kind of fraud is by being vigilant and preventing it. One of the easiest ways for a scam artist to take your money is for you to wire it. Anytime someone initiates a wire transaction, be wary and check it out. If they say you need to wire money for taxes or fees to win a prize, it is simply not true. If they claim to be a relative in need, ask questions independently and verify their identity. You should not send money to someone you 'know’ online but have never met.

The U.S. Justice Department is currently securing a claims administrator to coordinate refunds to eligible individuals.

Alabamians who wish to file a claim should visit the U.S. Justice Department website for updates on the claims filing process.

Western Union issued the following statement on Tuesday:

We share the goals of the attorneys general and are committed to protecting consumers and the integrity of our global money transfer network from abuse by bad actors. That’s why we have significantly enhanced our compliance program in recent years by adding more employees with law enforcement and regulatory expertise, strengthening our consumer education and agent training, bolstering our technology-driven controls and having our Chief Compliance Officer report directly to the Compliance Committee of the Board of Directors. Over the past five years, we have increased overall compliance funding by more than 200 percent and now spend approximately $200 million per year on compliance, with more than 20 percent of our workforce dedicated to compliance functions. The incidence of consumer fraud reports associated with Western Union money transfers has been extremely low – less than one-tenth of 1 percent of all consumer-to-consumer money transfer transactions during the past 10 years. Over the last five years, the dollar value of reported fraud in consumer-to-consumer transactions, compared with the total value of all such transactions, has dropped more than 60 percent.

More information about the DOJ administered reimbursement program can be found on its website.

