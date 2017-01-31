City launches I "Heart" Huntsville social media campaign

Tourism leaders are asking their social media followers to participate in the city's I "Heart" Huntsville campaign.

The Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau is leading the 2-week social media campaign.



Join us for #iHeartHsv 'Show the Love' Feb. 1-14. We'll randomly surprise guests by paying for their purchase at local businesses. pic.twitter.com/PHJNicx7KL — VisitHuntsvilleAL (@Go2HuntsvilleAL) January 31, 2017



They're asking social media followers around the world to name their favorite Huntsville restaurant, park, and attractions using the hashtag #IheartHsv..

The social media campaign aims to generate excitement and buzz about the Rocket City .

"The purpose is to generate excitement and open dialogue with social media users around the world about what makes Huntsville so special as both a visitors and meeting destination, said Kristen Pepper, Marketing Director with the Visitors Bureau.

The campaign begins Wednesday, February 1st, and lasting until Tuesday, February 14th.

Social media users are asked to use the hashtag #iHeartHsv in response to daily prompts and could win big prizes. The Huntsville-Madison County CVB will pick a winner each night at 8:00 p.m.to the person with the most creative posts and pictures with prizes from the Huntsville area.

