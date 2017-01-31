3 dead, 2 injured in Madison County wreck

Madison County authorities confirm a wreck left three people dead and two injured Tuesday afternoon.

It was a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Ready Section and Butter and Egg Road shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Madison County coroner, Johnny Mara, 32, and Monica Waldon, 51, both of Hazel Green, were both driving at the time of the accident, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A three-year-old riding with Waldon was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.

Another child and adult riding with Waldon are recovering.

They were in a 2010 Ford Taurus.

Mara was the only occupant in his vehicle, a 2003 Lexus.

Alabama State Troopers say the preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash.

It is still under investigation.

