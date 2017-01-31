3 dead, 2 injured in Madison County wreck

Sheffield High School held the district's first ever academic signing ceremony,seniorsMore >>
Sick, non-violent inmates in Lauderdale County may be released with ankle monitors soon.More >>
Huntsville police say the have found the driver and vehicle wanted in a hit-and run investigation.More >>
Renovations are underway to the downtown streetscape in Scottsboro.More >>
This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual Whistlestop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church street. The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and bbq competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
