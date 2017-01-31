Employee positions being cut from 2 Shoals hospitals

Renovations are underway to the downtown streetscape in Scottsboro.More >>
Renovations are underway to the downtown streetscape in Scottsboro.More >>
This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual Whistlestop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church street. The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and bbq competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.More >>
This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual Whistlestop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church street. The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and bbq competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.More >>
Investigators say a man run over by his father in Jackson County has died.More >>
Investigators say a man run over by his father in Jackson County has died.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle presented Campus No. 805 with the "This Place matters" award.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle presented Campus No. 805 with the "This Place matters" award.More >>
It only takes a few seconds to figure out that 13-year-old Shirlenna is going places.More >>
It only takes a few seconds to figure out that 13-year-old Shirlenna is going places.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
There are reports of severe storm damage along Highway 80 in Garden City near Chatham Parkway.More >>
There are reports of severe storm damage along Highway 80 in Garden City near Chatham Parkway.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>