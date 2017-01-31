UNA advising some students not leave US during travel restriction period

The University of North Alabama is advising some international students to stay in the United States during the 90-day travel restriction period.

According to UNA President Ken Kitts, the University has 238 international students from 34 countries, including countries included in President Trump's order.

The travel restrictions impact non-citizens from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya. All refugees are barred from entering the U.S. for four months. Syrian refugees are barred indefinitely.

UNA's full statement reads as follows:

Dear UNA Faculty, Staff, and Students: The University of North Alabama is committed to international education and exchange opportunities. Our international faculty, staff, and students are important members of the UNA family, and we celebrate their many contributions to campus diversity and the educational experience we provide. This semester, we are proud to have 238 international students from 34 countries enrolled at UNA. Some of these students are from countries included in the travel ban outlined by President Trump in his executive order of January 27, 2017. To help prevent any unintended interruption of study or legal stay at UNA, international students and scholars from these countries are advised not to travel outside the United States at this time. Our Office of International Affairs will continue to track developments on this topic and will serve as a campus resource for those with questions or in need of assistance. UNA remains committed to providing a welcoming, supportive, and inclusive learning environment for all. Sincerely, Ken Kitts

President

Auburn University has also advised international students to stay in the United States.

