Free tax preparations for Alabamians

This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual Whistlestop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church street. The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and bbq competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.More >>
This Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual Whistlestop Weekend will be underway downtown at the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church street. The "toe-tappin", "barbeque-eatin" festival will have live music and bbq competitions, as well as plenty of activities for children.More >>
If you've got a hankering for something with hops, stick around Redstone Arsenal Thursday evening.More >>
If you've got a hankering for something with hops, stick around Redstone Arsenal Thursday evening.More >>
A Wind Advisory is in effect today for gusts up to 40mph. You’ll notice that shake to your car for the morning commute.More >>
A Wind Advisory is in effect today for gusts up to 40mph. You’ll notice that shake to your car for the morning commute.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a light blue Altima or Maxima with tinted windows from a hit and run accident on Seminole Drive.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a light blue Altima or Maxima with tinted windows from a hit and run accident on Seminole Drive.More >>
The Guntersville Lions Club is unveiling a brand new attraction to the Guntersville State Park on Thursday, May 4.More >>
The Guntersville Lions Club is unveiling a brand new attraction to the Guntersville State Park on Thursday, May 4.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>