Free tax preparations for Alabamians

If you need help getting your W-2s and other tax documents ready for Uncle Sam and you don't want to pay to do it, you might be in luck.

The average family will spend an roughly $400 on tax preparation fees. But thanks to the United Way of Madison County you may not have to spend a dime this year. But these free services are based on your income and age.

You qualify if your household income is than less $52,000 a year and if you're single and live alone you can only make up to $20,000 a year. Also those age 60 and older so qualify.

Impact Alabama an organization working with United Way to provide these services say they've saved Alabamians more than $3 million dollars in preparation services last year.

"Working families spend an average of $400 on their tax return. That's money that could be spent on bills, rent or anything. Fixes for their cars, fixes to their house. We had a women who just came in told us how she's now able to pay for daycare and heat in her house. We want to may sure our taxpayers are getting all the money they deserve," said Maggie Baucom, Impact Alabama.

The free service is only available by appointment only through April 9. For more information visit Impact Alabama or the Madison County United Way .

