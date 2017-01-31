Morning Headlines: Trump removes acting attorney general for refusal to defend travel order

Trump removes acting attorney general for refusal to defend travel order

Hours after the acting Attorney General said she wouldn’t defend President Donald Trump’s immigration and travel order, Sally Yates has been relieved of her duties. "I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is

GOP pushing Price, Sessions, DeVos a step toward Senate OK

Republicans are muscling more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees to the cusp of Senate confirmation over Democratic objections, with committees poised to advance his picks to head agencies in the thick of partisan battles over health care, legal protections, education and the economy.

Unseasonably warm with highs into the 60s

We’re starting this morning with a wide range of temperatures across the Valley. We’re in the lower-30s over northeastern AL, but everyone to the west is still in the 40s. You’ll want to dress in layers this morning as temperatures will warm quickly with mostly sunny skies.

