Aerojet Rocketdyne building new rocket in Huntsville, adding 100 jobs

Aerojet Rocketdyne has announced plans to build the AR1 rocket in Huntsville. The company states this project will create 100 new jobs.



According to the company, the AR1 will provide the United States with a new, world-competitive, state-of-the-art engine for launch vehicles and will "end American dependency on Russian engines for national security and civil space launches."



Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement:

With our rich history in the space program, Marshall Space Flight Center’s role as NASA’s propulsion hub, our smart workforce and active industry base in the R&D sector, Huntsville is ideally suited to manufacture this advanced rocket engine...We look forward to seeing production begin in the Rocket City.

"Our world-class workforce is very excited to rapidly bring the AR1 engine into production - it will support the Trump administration's efforts to make our military strong again," said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. "The AR1 rocket engine is crucial to ensuring America's assured access to space and making U.S. launch vehicles competitive across the globe."

The company is currently developing and testing AR1 engine systems and is on schedule to deliver a certified engine in 2019 to meet the congressionally-mandated deadline to end U.S. dependence on foreign engine suppliers.

"Given the top-tier talent at the University of Alabama in Huntsville's Propulsion Research Center, the exceptional level of rocket engine expertise at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and at our teammate, Dynetics, and in the local community, Huntsville is the logical choice to locate the new production work on the AR1 engine," said Drake.

To learn more about the AR1 and Aerojet Rocketdyne, click here.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby released the following statement on this project:

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s announcement that it is bringing 100 new jobs to Huntsville is excellent news for our state. North Alabama’s world-class workforce and long history of supporting our nation’s space and defense needs makes the area an attractive location for companies looking to grow. I am pleased that Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to expand its presence in Huntsville, and I look forward to working with them and other businesses to bring economic development to Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48