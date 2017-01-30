Limestone County drug bust also solves multiple burglary cases

A monthlong narcotics investigation resulted in Limestone County sheriff’s investigators solving at least four thefts and burglaries from Limestone County, Huntsville and Pulaski, Tennessee.

Investigators arrested Charlie Wayne Phillips, 42, and Derrick Tervor Hicks, 31, both of Athens, on Monday.

Phillips is charged with third-degree burglary, first- and third-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. Hicks is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics investigators had focused on Phillips during the early stages of the investigation. This led to a drug trafficking arrest warrant plus search warrants for the residences of Phillips and another subject who on his street.

During the search, investigators recovered a Honda Rancher 4-wheeler and a Cub Cadet Zero-turn mower that were stolen from Pulaski, Tennessee. They also recovered a Suzuki GS-XR R600 motorcycle that had been stolen from Huntsville, a Taurus “Judge” .45 Long Colt/.410 gauge pistol that was stolen in Limestone County, and a stolen Athens Utilities residential electric meter.

Additional items found included motorcycle parts, trailers, multiple cell phones, and tools. Limestone deputies say these items may possibly be connected to other thefts and burglaries, but they have not been confirmed as stolen at this time. Investigators are working to determine how many of these items are also stolen.

Drug investigators also located a small bag with “ice” methamphetamine in a bedroom at Phillips’ residence and two small baggies of “ice” meth in Hicks’ possession. Both residences contained multiple drug paraphernalia items, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say additional charges may be pending. This case remains under investigation.

“I’m proud of the diligent work all our investigators have done together that resulted in solving these cases. It shows the effectiveness of professional teamwork in law enforcement. They all provided critical pieces of the puzzle that came together today,” Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said in a press release.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48