Drought damage continues for Colbert County roads

Damages from the drought aren't over. Now moisture is seeping into the roads cracks and is causing more damage in Colbert County.

Engineer John Bedford said 75 to 80 percent of their roads are impacted, but the mileage can't be determined because it is constantly changing.

Drivers may not see the problem yet, but they might feel it as they drive down the road. Right now, people are still able to drive on the roads, but crews have put up rough road signs because it’s getting that bad.

However, in time it will have an impact on their commute. Engineers estimate cars will eventually see the harm because of the roads, plus streets will close to repair the damages, which will cause future delays and detours.

Road crews have been sealing and patching the roads, but within a month or so, the cracks are back or grow further down the road.

With recent minor freezes and thaws, some of the cracks in the road are swelling to be a foot deep.

“What we are doing is we're going to try to weather the storm by sealing the cracks and hope that the damage doesn't increase. And I'm afraid it will and I’m afraid it will increase over time and we are going to see this damage for years and it’s going to be extremely costly to the counties to repair this," Bedford said.

He said the change in the weather has really just compounded the problem. So far, county engineers are trying to keep the template of the roads before the soils shift too greatly.

Colbert Heights Mountain slid a couple of inches because of too much moisture in the cracks oversaturating the soils, creating slip plains, according to officials.

Fixing just a single lane on County Line Road is about $70,000.

Bedford reached out to all county engineers in the state to see if they are experiencing the same type of damage and to try and come up with a way to get funding from the state. Fifteen counties said yes. Many others responded but said they'll never get the funding they'll need. Road departments have received zero assistance from the state or at the federal level.

"When you are counties that are strapped on income and you only have a few hundred thousand dollars to do general maintenance every year, that’s a major blow to us. We are out running the crack sealer right now. We are out running crews right now, trying to save these roads. That's all I was asking for in funding, give me some sort of reasonable assistance to stop the damage," Bedford said.

He is looking to find relief from the 3-cent fuel tax that the legislature is up to vote on this year. If it passes, it would mean about $12 million towards maintaining and improving roads in Colbert County. That is equivalent to 155 additional miles of resurfaced roads.

