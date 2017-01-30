Matthew Akin named Huntsville City Schools superintendent

The Huntsville School Board has voted Matthew Akin as their their new superintendent.

Akin was voted in at Monday evening's board meeting.

Board members Beth Wilder, Elisa Ferrell, and Walker McGinnis nominated Akin.

Board members Michelle Watkins and Pam Hill nominated Katrise Perera.

Akin was with Piedmont City Schools for 15 years. He served as coordinator for administrative services, a principal, and most recently as superintendent.

Perera was accused of plagiarism by an anonymous source shortly before Monday night's vote. Board members confirm she was not disqualified.

