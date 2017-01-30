Huntsville school superintendent candidate accused of plagiarism

A Huntsville school board member said accusations of plagiarism have come up shortly before their selection of a new superintendent.

The accusations target Katrise Perera, one of the five finalists for Huntsville City Schools superintendent. Perera served as national director for urban markets with McGraw-Hill Education until September 2016.

Board member Michelle Watkins said the entire board received an anonymous tip that Perera at least partially plagiarized her superintendent application.

Watkins said there have been conflicting reports about whether or not Perera was disqualified. Watkins said these reports are inaccurate and Perera is still in consideration for the job.

The board is expected to announce their superintendent pick at their 5:30 p.m. meeting.

Watkins said she is extremely disappointed these allegations were leaked to the media. She believes someone on the board was the source of the leak.

Matthew Akin was elected superintendent Monday evening.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48