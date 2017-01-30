Buying VBC event tickets on a budget

The Von Braun Center is now home to some of Huntsville's biggest events but some events can be a bit pricey.

Tiffaney Bradley talked to the marketing director to found out how you can save some cash when purchasing event tickets.

Huntsville is growing and that means bigger and better events are coming to the Rocket City.

The Von Braun Center is the headquarters for the city's largest events.

Marketing Director, Brooke Izzo, said there are ways to save some cash when those must see events come to town.

First, she said, sign up on their website to get ticket alerts.

"When you do that, you get actually get a promo code for pre-sales beforehand," said Izzo. "You can even select which type of shows you like, sporting events, concerts, things like that. That way we're not blowing up your email and its just things you're interested in but you always get those pre-sale codes so you get the seats you want."

Then, she said, follow the VBC on Facebook.

"If you follow the Von Braun Center on our Facebook page, you can expect to see when things are going on sale, upcoming events that week, kind of a reminders of shows we're going to have."

Finally, if you can avoid it, she said, never pay for your tickets online.



"People can save money from purchasing their tickets at the VBC box office because you're not going to face the same fees that Ticketmaster has."

These are a few ways to spend a little less on the Rocket City's big events.

