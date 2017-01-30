Huntsville clergy and activists protest travel ban

A group of Huntsville clergy and community activists gathered downtown on Monday to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.



The "Prayer for Tolerance" press conference featured a handful of speakers including a rabbi, pastors and the President of the Huntsville Islamic Center.



The group is requesting the Huntsville City Council and Mayor Tommy Battle to pass a resolution requesting President Trump rescind the executive order banning travel from select countries.

The group says it hopes to find a way to work toward equality and peace by embracing Muslims and Muslim refugees.



A prayer vigil will be held tonight at 6:00PM in Big Spring Park.

