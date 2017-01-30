Huntsville clergy and activists protest travel ban

A rocking chair for sale at a thrift store stirred up a lot of emotion in the Shoals.More >>
Alabama State Troopers confirm one person was killed in a DeKalb County wreck Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Fidget Spinners are the latest craze flying off the shelves at retailers across the nation right now. They are described as a twirling gadget that can be utilized as to help children with problems like ADD, autism and anxiety.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
Decatur police have arrested one of the suspects wanted in an officer impersonation scam.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Officials announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Alton Sterling.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Watch WAVE 3 News at the Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 6. NBC Sports coverge of the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. Post time is 6:34 p.m.More >>
