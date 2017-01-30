Auburn University recommends students stay in U.S. due to immigr - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Auburn University recommends students stay in U.S. due to immigration order

AUBURN, AL (WAFF) -

Auburn University is recommending its students stay in the country as a result of President Donald Trump's recent Executive Order on immigration. 

A statement issued to students, faculty and media notes that traveling internationally could result in denied re-entry back into the United States. 

 The notice, written by Auburn University President Jay Gogue,  was circulated on Monday morning. 

Auburn is an international university. Students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds strengthen our campus, and we remain committed to fostering an environment that upholds our values of inclusion and diversity.

