An Army Warrant Officer's story

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren Cook is from the small, west Alabama town of Boligee. He joined the military more than 30 years ago and most of that time, he’s been working his way up in the role of a warrant officer.

Darren Cook is described as an adaptive technical expert, combat leader, trainer, and adviser – all wrapped into one.

Through progressive levels of expertise in assignments, training, and education, the Warrant Officer administers, manages, maintains, operates, and integrates Army systems and equipment across the full spectrum of Army operations.But this job wasn’t always in his line of thinking.

“Honestly, I came in the Army for two years. Right out of high school, with the intention of getting money for college,” said Cook.

But one man, Sergeant 1st Class Roosevelt King, took Cook under his wing those three decades ago.

“I had a great mentor. A sergeant first class who saw some potential in me,” said Cook.

King didn’t give up on Cook.

“It inspired me. It gave me the realization that I could have a successful career in the military,” said Cook.

Cook decided to change the direction of his life and follow the Army.

“About my seventh-year point, through some coaching and some mentoring, I decided to pursue a career as a warrant officer,” said Cook.

Then, just 3 years later, his goal was achieved.

Cook described the feeling at reaching the point he’s at now.

“I look back at now at over 30 years and I’m just amazed. It’s been very rewarding,” said Cook.

Cook started as an engineer technician, managing, operating and maintaining the Army’s fleet of engineering equipment. Now, he’s a senior logistician for Army Materiel Command on Redstone Arsenal. He travels around the Army locations worldwide; in charge of making sure each is in Army readiness logistically.

He had a message for young people, thinking about pursuing the military.

“I’m standing today saying the Army is a great organization. It has a great opportunity to provide success for anyone that’s open to opportunities, that’s open to new adventures, that’s open to the possibility of unique travel, and open to the possibility of just learning a general skill that will help them in life,” said Cook.

