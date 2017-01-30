Decatur man facing drug charges

A Decatur man is facing drug charges after police arrested him in a parking lot on Thursday, January 26.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department noticed some suspicious drug activity in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Beltline Road.

During the course of the investigation Terry Lee Jackson was found to be selling a quantity of methamphetamine.

Jackson was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Investigators seized a quantity of methamphetamine and a large amount of US currency.

Jackson was booked into the Decatur City Jail and later transferred to the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000.00 bond.

