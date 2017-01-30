Firefighters put out early morning blaze in Hazel Green

Huntsville firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block Birch Falls Drive in Hazel Green just before 6:30 a.m.

Investigators tell us it appears that a hot plate was left on and that sparked the fire. Neighbor spotted the smoke and called it in.

No one was home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

There is minor damage to the home.

Hazel Green Fire Department, Meridianville Fire Department, Bobo VFD, and HEMSI all responded.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48