No businesses in Trinity eligible for alcohol sales license

TRINITY, AL (WAFF) -

It has been five months since Trinity voters approved the sale of alcohol in the town — and it may be a long wait before any establishment in town is approved to sell alcohol.

The only two stores in town are too close to a church to be eligible for an alcohol sales license, and there are no restaurants in town.

“There’s not anywhere anybody can sell it,” Town Clerk Barbara Jones said last week.

