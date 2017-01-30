"Little Free Libraries” in Guntersville

They are being called "Little Free Libraries” and will be placed in five different locations around Guntersville. The Friends of the Guntersville Library and other organizations started the project.

People are invited to open a box and find a book they’d like to read. The Friends of the Library will provide the books for the boxes from time to time.

Guntersville’s Little Libraries will be placed at the following locations:

• Rec Center

• East Lake Park

• Crane Court

• Errol Allen Park

• McDonald’s

To read more and find at how you can donate to the "Little Free Libraries visit The Advertiser Gleam .

